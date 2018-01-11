Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, is known for two things: Making hit rap songs and throwing out arguably the worst first pitch of all time, which he did before a Mets game in 2014.

And while it’s been awhile since 50 Cent released a hit track, his songs are still getting played, which keeps him relevant. As far as the other thing he’s known for, he’s been pleading for an opportunity to redeem himself, and it looks like he’s going to get his wish.

The Mets got wind of him looking for his chance at redemption, and invited him back to Citi Field to throw out the first pitch before a game this season.

Hey @50cent, we heard you’re ready to redeem yourself?! Here is your invite to throw out a first pitch this season. Toss a strike this time! #50FirstPitch https://t.co/WUZlUTHbHK — New York Mets (@Mets) January 11, 2018

It looks like Jackson will have the opportunity to throw a better first pitch than the one he tossed a few years back. The good news is that he has nowhere to go but up — it’s nearly impossible to do a worse job than he did in the past. With a little bit of practice, he’ll be able to top this monstrosity with ease.

3 Years Ago Today, 50 Cent Threw The Worst First Pitch of All-Time! ⚾️🤾🏿‍♂️👀® pic.twitter.com/L4ofnSS7FC — SFTY (@SFTYMag) May 27, 2017

Hopefully he warms up a bit this time around. The Mets should let him throw in the bullpen.