It looks like the Seattle Times is going to have a difficult time getting quotes from Michael Bennett or any of his teammates in the near future because the Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman has just started a boycott against the newspaper after calling him immature in an article published over the weekend.

Bennett responded to the newspaper and author on social media, voicing his displeasure about the article, which was entitled: “Seahawks’ Michael Bennett does great things, but why the immaturity?”

@seattletimes @Matt_Calkins I will never talk to seattle times the rest of my career n will encourage my teammates to do the same — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 21, 2017

In the article, the author, Matt Calkins, praises Bennett for his community service, charitable donations and play on the field, but rips him for his attitude toward the media.