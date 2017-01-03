Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is praising the opposition ahead of Saturday night’s wild-card game against the Detroit Lions.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bennett called Detroit’s Zach Zenner the best white running back in the NFL.

“The running back, man, there’s not many white running backs in the NFL, but he has to be the best right now,” Bennett said, via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “He’s doing such a great job of cutbacks and hitting the hole. He’s a really good back. I know all the stuff he did in college, three straight seasons of 2,000 yards. I don’t care where you at, if you can do that, you have got amazing talent.”

“I think he’s just an amazing running back, the things he can do with the ball. Good balance, he can spin, he can catch it out of the backfield. I think he fits the offense perfectly.”

Zenner has become Detroit’s primary back the past two weeks, totaling 136 yards and three touchdowns in games against Dallas and Green Bay. He is also a capable receiver out of the backfield for a team that likes to throw the ball a lot.

Bennett’s compliments might seem backhanded, but they aren’t. He isn’t afraid to discuss race and is just being honest about Zenner’s accomplishments as a white running back, which there are very few of these days.