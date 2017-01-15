What happened before, during and after Saturday’s Divisional Playoff game wasn’t a good look for Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett.

Bennett tried to gouge Falcons OT Ryan Schraeder’s eyes out after Devonta Freeman scored a touchdown early in the third quarter, but apparently wasn’t able to quell his anger and went off on a reporter after the game.

Michael Bennett's frustration carried into the SEA lockerroom where he berated, threatened a reporter after a question about the pass rush — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 15, 2017

Now, thanks to Black Sports Online, we have video to see what happened during the heated exchange.

Bennett has to learn how to take his licks and move on. What happened on Saturday showed the “other” side of him, and it wasn’t good.