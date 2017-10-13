It will be difficult for Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre to wait until UFC 217 to finally get it on in the Octagon, because the two clearly don’t like each other, which was evidenced by what happened at Friday’s press conference.

The fight is scheduled for Nov. 4, but the UFC held a press conference Friday to help build hype for it.

And it worked.

Bisping is known to talk trash to his opponents, and St-Pierre is fighting to save his career, with a crowd full of supporters behind him. That’s why it wasn’t a surprise when the two nearly came to blows during the staredown. Check out what happened in the video below.

GSP vs Bisping at MSG Nov 4th #ufc217 pic.twitter.com/5K84tFkG5g — Dana White (@danawhite) October 13, 2017

Can’t wait for the big fight.