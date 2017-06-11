U.S. Men’s National Team veteran Michael Bradley got his team on the board early with a stunner vs Mexico in Sunday’s World Cup Qualifier.

It happened in the fifth minute of the match, when Bradley stepped in and picked off a pass near midfield, intent on scoring. He then noticed Mexico’s goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was caught out of position, so Bradley made him pay by chipping the ball over his head perfectly for a sick goal.

Reminder Michael Bradley chipped the Keeper from 30+ yards out https://t.co/iu6n6Jxxiu — matt solo dolo (@MattIanta) June 12, 2017

Here are a few numbers behind it.

Bradley's goal is the furthest by USMNT in CONCACAF qualifying for Russia 2018 (33.5 yards) https://t.co/5CFXVt6r8G — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 12, 2017

The USMNT left Estadio Azteca with a point, as the final result was a 1-1 draw. But that crafty play by Bradley was a golazo, that’s for sure.