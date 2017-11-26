Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree have a history of getting into altercations involving one another, but what happened on Sunday was the most physical one of all.

Crabtree was seen blocking Talib at the end of one particular play, but never disengaged, as he stayed locked up with the Broncos cornerback, even out of bounds. The Raiders receiver eventually wrestled Talib to the ground, which did not go over well with the Broncos players. A fight then erupted on the sideline.

The officials then tried to get in between the Broncos and Raiders players, in hopes of breaking up the fight, which led to Crabtree and Talib meeting face-to-face again on the field. The two then traded punches, with Talib landing his, and Crabtree getting a lot of Talib’s facemask. Crabtree also threw another punch that missed badly.

Pretty breezy in Oakland today pic.twitter.com/DtVm3WkuxZ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 26, 2017

Both Crabtree and Talib were ejected from the game. Raiders guard Gabe Jackson was also ejected for making contact with an official.