Oakland Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree didn’t take the bait Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Crabtree didn’t react much when Denver cornerback Aqib Talib decided to rip the chain off his neck, which was as silly as it sounds.

The incident:

That takes a lot of self control to stand there and let something like that happen, let alone not retaliate.

Crabtree talked to the media after the game and told reporters he wasn’t sure why it happened because he doesn’t have feuds with any player. The decision to let the incident go was of the business variety:

Good on Crabtree for taking the high ground, especially with a guy like Talib, who has been all over the place in recent weeks while getting involved in skirmishes.

Maybe this really shouldn’t come as a surprise at the end of the day. After all, Crabtree’s Raiders head to the playoffs after a superb turnaround. Talib’s Broncos will watch from the couch at home and just lost head coach Gary Kubiak, who resigned due to health concerns.

It’s a case of two teams in the AFC West heading in oppositie directions, with the better team taking the high road because they know what’s at stake.