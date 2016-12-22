Receiver Michael Floyd wants everyone to know that he makes mistakes, just like everyone else.

On Thursday he was asked by reporters about the DUI arrest video which recently hit the Internet, and is the reason he was cut by the Cardinals and now plays for the Patriots. In speaking to the media, he had this to say to start:

“I understand what happened last week was last week, and I am excited about my opportunity here, being a Patriot,” Floyd said. “Great group of guys, great group of coaches and an organization that treats people well.”

He then went on to say this:

Michael Floyd: “I think in life, everyone makes mistakes. I couldn’t be in a better position right now with this team.” pic.twitter.com/wf4Yd7oSid — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 22, 2016

Here’s the entire opening statement if interested.

Patriots WR Michael Floyd's opening remarks before taking questions from reporters. pic.twitter.com/jeUZyy8aph — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 22, 2016

The thing that Floyd fails to understand, is that while most people make mistakes, they don’t drive their vehicles with .217 blood alcohol levels. That night, he not only put his life in danger, but in regards to other drivers, everyone else’s as well. He was passed out at the wheel for at least two light cycles. If it’s a mistake, it’s a big one, and he’s lucky the Patriots are giving him a second chance.

Whether or not Floyd can learn from this mistake and have a successful NFL career—as he never really reached his full potential in Arizona—remains to be seen.