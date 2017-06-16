Don Meredith made money selling tea in his post-football career.

Michael Floyd is in trouble for drinking it. At least that’s what he claims caused an alcohol test to come back positive.

TMZ first reported that the Vikings wide receiver violated his house arrest by testing positive for alcohol. Floyd said that the alcohol in his system came from Kombucha tea, which contains alcohol.

Floyd was placed under house arrest as a result of a DUI arrest in December. The Cardinals released him after that, and the Patriots picked him up. He signed with the Vikings in May.

Now, Floyd is due back in court on June 26 because of his positive test. His house arrest was set to end Friday, but will remain in effect until his court date.

Floyd was the 13th pick in the 2012 draft, but has had an underwhelming career. He totaled a career-low 37 receptions last season. He was inactive for the Super Bowl and not part of the Patriots’ plans for 2017. Signing with Minnesota could be his last chance to stick around in the NFL. With his career hanging by a thread, Floyd really needs to know the contents of everything be puts in his body. Kombucha tea isn’t exactly the tea that Dandy Don was pitching.