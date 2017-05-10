Michael Floyd’s second chance in the NFL continued as he signed with his third team.

The St. Paul, Minnesota native signed with the Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network via Pro Football Talk.

With presumably every team fresh off the euphoria of the NFL draft, here’s a reality check. Floyd was the 13th overall pick in the 2012 draft, and his best season came in 2013, when he caught 65 passes for 1,041 yards.

The Cardinals cut Floyd last year after he was arrested for drinking and driving, and the Patriots picked him up. He caught four passes, one for a touchdown, in two games and added one catch in the Patriots’ 34-16 divisional-round playoff win over the Texans. His biggest imprint in New England might have been a crushing block on Tony Lippett in Miami that sprung Julian Edelman for a 77-yard touchdown.

Floyd’s ceiling in Minnesota could be the No. 2 receiver role behind Stefon Diggs, who led the team last year with 84 receptions. Adam Thielen had a breakout season with 69 catches. Behind them are Jarius Wright, who caught 11 passes last year, and Laquon Treadwell, who caught one pass as a rookie last year.

The Vikings drafted two receivers, but none before the fifth round. Floyd could be a good fit.