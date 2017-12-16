The Bears traded the farm to select Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in this year’s draft, so it was presumed that the team would let him sling it for the rest of the season.

Head coach John Fox has been relieved of his duties, and the team had only four wins heading into Saturday’s game against the Lions, so it made sense that that the coaching staff would give Trubisky as many opportunities as possible to throw the ball downfield, giving them plenty of tape to break down during the offseason. Every young quarterback makes mistakes, so for Trubisky, it seems like the best time would be to make them now, to hopefully help him develop into a franchise signal-caller sooner than later.

But NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin didn’t seem to believe the Bears were following that script, and appeared to feel that the coaches were babying Trubisky a bit in their playcalling. Irvin went off on the Bears for not letting Trubisky throw the ball downfield during halftime of Saturday’s game.

“You’ve got a young quarterback, man,” Irvin began. “You’re not going anywhere. Let’s try some things and give this kid Trubisky some opportunities to throw the ball up the field.”

He continued:

“Right now, these are games to find out what we need to do and where we are going with the young quarterback,” Irvin said. “Why are we in these games and he’s not throwing the football? Winning these games aren’t helping you, getting him ready for the next coach will be helping somebody.”

The Bears coaching staff must have been watching Irvin, as they opened up the playbook for Trubisky a bit more in the second half. It’s important to note, however, that the Bears trailed by double digits during the entire half, so that may have factored into their decision. Trubisky finished with 46 passing attempts — completing 31 of them — for 314 yards, although a good chunk of them came in the fourth quarter, with the game all but over.

Irvin did raise a good point, though, and we hope that the Bears will allow Trubisky to let it rip in the team’s final two games, whether the score is close or not.