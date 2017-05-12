The Houston Rockets turned in one of the most pathetic performances in NBA Playoff history on Thursday night, and even those that never played in the league are teeing off on them for the poor showing in an elimination game.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, for an example, felt that the Rockets fell short in the effort department, big-time.

The truth is that Irvin isn’t wrong. Possible MVP award-winner James Harden, once again, was awful in the team’s loss. He picked up where he left off in overtime of Game 5 — when he went o-of-3 from the floor with four turnovers — and it amounted to arguably his worst game of the season.

Harden was 2-for-11 from the floor and finished with only 10 points, but that’s not even the worst of it all. His team was a -28 with him on the floor, and that’s pretty bad. Only seven assists to six turnovers in 36 minutes of play also didn’t help matters.

The Spurs looked like the hungrier, more focused team, while the Rockets tried to score on an individual basis. And in the playoffs, “heroball” doesn’t cut it, which the Rockets learned on Thursday.