It was only a matter of time before the GOAT was going to respond to LaVar Ball’s asinine statement about how he would have beaten MJ if they had played one-on-one in his prime.

Ball, who averaged just over two points during his college basketball “career,” claims he would’ve beaten Michael Jordan by playing him physical — even though MJ played in an era where guys were able to beat up on one another, not like today’s NBA.

Jordan is widely recognized as the greatest player of all-time, so he really didn’t have to respond to Ball’s ridiculous claim if he didn’t want to. After all, he won six NBA titles, and likely would’ve garnered even more wins had he not elected to pursue baseball for a bit.

Still, MJ held his Jordan Flight School camp in Santa Barbara, Calif., over the weekend, and he fired back at Ball. Here’s what he had to say:

“You’ve got to understand the source. He played, I don’t know, I think, college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’m going to give it to you because you asked the question. I don’t think he could beat me if I was on one leg.”

That one-leg statement may seem like farce at first glance, but I actually believe it.