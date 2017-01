UNC head coach Roy Williams reached a huge milestone on Monday night after the Tarheels beat the Orangemen, and a former player sent him a pretty awesome gift.

Michael Jordan was not in attendance for the game, but he did give Williams these custom shoes, which were autographed by His Airness himself.

Roy Williams was given custom shoes signed by Michael Jordan in honor of his 800th career win. https://t.co/IRbHuGKo71 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2017

Williams was clearly a bit taken back by the gesture, as you can see in the video, so it was nice of the GOAT to hook him up.