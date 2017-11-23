Michael Jordan came through with a great gesture for a fan who recently had a jersey stolen from a Wisconsin home.

The fan previously had a signed No. 45 Michael Jordan jersey stolen when a house belonging to her grandfather was burglarized. The jersey meant a lot to her, as Jordan personally signed it in 1995 during a visit which the Starlight Children’s Foundation set up.

Jordan recently did all he could to make up for the young fan’s loss, though. He autographed a No. 23 Jordan jersey, and sent it to her as a replacement.

That good deed speaks volumes about the type of person Jordan is, and is a great feel-good story fans can enjoy during the holiday season.