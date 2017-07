It’s been a long time since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were alongside each other on the basketball court, but they finally reunited over the weekend.

MJ convinced Pippen to help coach at Jordan’s Flight School camp in California, and lucky for us, we have video highlights to watch from the big event.

Check out how enthralled the kids were, being in the presence of the two former Bulls stars.

The two won six titles together, so there was a lot of greatness on the court Sunday.