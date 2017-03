When you’re the GOAT, you’d better have a private jet that’s fit for a king, and Michael Jordan certainly does.

Jordan made a stylish change to the jet, which used to be Carolina blue and white. He went ahead and upgraded to the camo style/elephant print he uses for some of his Jordan brand sneakers, and man, it’s the sickest plane I’ve ever seen.

Check out the MJ G550.

Wow, Urban Camouflage? MJ upgraded planes and paint! A post shared by Scott Waters (@steelworksunlimited) on Mar 6, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

MJ G550, crazy paint design all over, top, bottom, under wings, gear doors…..Painters Nightmare! A post shared by Scott Waters (@steelworksunlimited) on Mar 6, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

I want one of those—badly. Am tired of driving my Pontiac.

[Bleacher Report]