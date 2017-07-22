Michael Morse and Bryce Harper were once teammates, but now the past skirmish involving the two of them — and many others — may force “Beast Mode” into retirement.

Morse suffered a concussion during the benches-clearing brawl between the Nationals and Giants on May 29, after colliding with teammate Jeff Samardzija.

Here’s what it looked like.

YOU'RE ON THE SAME TEAM pic.twitter.com/3OK1qMh4HQ — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) May 29, 2017

Giants manager Bruce Bochy recently talked about Morse’s rehab, specifically if “Beast Mode” would even ever play again. It was a bit of a surprise to hear the idea of retirement floated around, but that’s the situation that Morse finds himself in.

“He’ll have to make a decision (whether to retire),” Bochy said, via Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News.

Morse has been in the league since 2005, and has played for the Mariners, Nationals, Orioles, Giants and Pirates and Marlins. He had a solid career and produced some clutch hits, but we may not see him at the plate again. Time will tell.