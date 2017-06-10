Michael Oher’s Instagram photo might make others think twice about playing football.

The Carolina Panthers offensive lineman posted a photo Friday showing 10 pill bottles, with the caption: “All for the brain smh.” The photo was deleted shortly after, but not before others were able to take a screenshot.

This is the picture Michael Oher posted and deleted. A scary amount of pills. pic.twitter.com/s2mWxQETVU — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) June 9, 2017

Oher appeared in just three games last season due to concussion issues, and is still in concussion protocol.

Panthers GM Dave Gettleman responded to Oher’s photo, via the team’s official website.

“I don’t know if Michael posted that photo or not,” Gettleman said. “Regardless, my primary interest is Michael’s health.”

“Our No. 1 priority is a healthy Michael Oher. This is not about football, this is about Michael.”

It’s uncertain when Oher, who has not attended organized team activities, will be medically cleared. He’s entering his ninth NFL season, and is a projected starter on the offensive line for Carolina.