Michael Phelps looked like he fell asleep in a chair while tanning at some point in Arizona while at Monday night’s national championship game.

Phelps got roasted — both by the sun and on social media — after being shown on TV looking just a bit sunburned.

Check out how red his face is, and the tan line left by the sunglasses he was likely wearing while taking in massive amounts of sun.

Michael Phelps and Kramer enjoying that Phoenix sun this week.#FinalFour pic.twitter.com/lHR4WXSzGy — DAN (@danWorthington) April 4, 2017

That Arizona sun has NOT been kind to Michael Phelps. #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/WNUOiwGOZw — 120 Sports (@120Sports) April 4, 2017

And, my personal favorite:

Memes are all the rage these days.