Falcons fans have had it pretty good when it comes to quarterbacks since the turn of the century.

They’ve had Matt Ryan under center since 2008, and Michael Vick just before that, who led them to plenty of playoff appearances. At times, with his mobility/legs and strong arm, Vick was indefensible, which is a rarity in the NFL.

Falcons fans made sure to show him plenty of love during halftime of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Saints, when Vick and Roddy White were honored with a special ceremony to bid farewell to the Georgia Dome. The team is set to play in its new venue, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, next season.

Check out the warm standing ovation he received.

Falcons fans embrace Mike Vick during halftime. #Legend pic.twitter.com/4TwSwpLI88 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) January 1, 2017

That’s about as loud as you’ll ever hear the Georgia Dome crowd, and was a powerful moment.