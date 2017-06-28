The American Flag Football League gave fans a preview of what to expect on Tuesday in an exhibition game featuring a few former NFL players.

Obviously, the most notable one was Michael Vick, who, along with Justin Forsett, was one of the big names that the league announced would be hitting the field.

What made Vick such a prolific NFL passer was how strong both his legs and arm was, and judging by a highlight video, we now know that he can still uncork some bombs.

Check out this dime throw for a long touchdown.

Mike Vick can still throw the deep ball 👀 (@ProFlagAFFL) pic.twitter.com/jhkiFyNhwd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2017

Smooth.