Michael Vick may be retired, but that doesn’t mean he’s stepping away from the game of football permanently.

Vick has been working on starting a new flag football league — the American Flag Football League — and is making headlines for it.

It was announced that Vick and former NFLer Justin Forsett — as well as others — will be playing in the league’s inaugural June 27 game.

Here’s the promo video.

The NFL clearly needs more developmental leagues to develop players, and that’s what Vick envisions it can be.

“This league could potentially be just under the NFL,” Vick said. “It will give guys another opportunity to play the game in a safer way.”

The AFFL will have eight 12-man teams, and is set to kick off next summer. And the inaugural game will take place on June 27.