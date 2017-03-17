Thursday marked a huge day for Northwestern University, as the basketball team played in its first NCAA Tournament game in history. They squared off against Vanderbilt, and won, 68-66, in a thriller.

It’s common knowledge that Northwestern has a lot of alumni that work in sports media — Michael Wilbon, J.A. Adande, Mike Greenberg, Kevin Blackistone and Rachel Nichols to name a few. And on the other side, Skip Bayless attended Vanderbilt.

Wilbon gave a speech at Northwestern’s pep rally before their game, and now that Bayless is no longer a coworker since he joined FOX Sports, he was fair game to get trolled.

At one point in his speech, Wilbon mentioned how Bayless once penned a ridiculous column about how Michael Jordan was overrated. He then said Northwestern needed to take care of business on the court to “shut Skip up.”

And that’s exactly what they did. They also posted this photo after the big win.

Bayless shutting up is something we can all get behind. Go Cats!

About Matt Birch



Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter

