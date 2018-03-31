Michigan used a second-half surge to defeat Loyola Chicago on Saturday, 69-57, and fans were elated after the big win.

The celebrating began late in the game at the Alamodome, with Wolverines fans jumping around before the final seconds ticked off.

The party then spread to the streets of Ann Arbor, with fans going nuts over the fact that their team will be playing in Monday’s national championship game.

Video from the corner of South U and Church in Ann Arbor (via my brother) pic.twitter.com/yGno6GCaPu — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 1, 2018

ANN ARBOR, WE LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/hRhAyu7DZR — Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) April 1, 2018

ANN ARBOR IS A MAD HOUSE pic.twitter.com/x7YG6Cf25y — Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) April 1, 2018

Imagine what the scene will look like if Michigan wins the national title on Monday.