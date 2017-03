The Michigan Wolverines basketball team got in a scary team plane accident during their trip to Washington D.C. for the Big Ten tournament, but thankfully, everyone was OK. The plane slid off the runway, and it’s just great that no one was hurt.

Unfortunately, they had to play in practice squad jerseys for their game against Illinois on Thursday, and here’s what they looked like:

Emergency uniforms for @umichbball. The game uniforms are still on that airplane. #MarchOnBTN https://t.co/iSgLMuISJK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2017

Maybe it’s just Throwback Thursday?