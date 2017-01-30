There’s a lot of interest in having Migos host the Super Bowl LI halftime show, rather than having Lady Gaga do it, apparently.

An online petition was started by Justin G. on Change.org, and it’s already garnered over 46,000 signatures.

The argument for why Migos should do the deed is very compelling. It reads:

“Very Simple, the Atlanta Falcons are in the Super Bowl and it’s gonna be in Houston. Two of the TRILLEST hip hop communities under ONE ROOF. Your entertainment choices have to change RIGHT NOW.”

“Halftime should be Migos killing Bad and Boujee, Future kills em with March Madness, then Outkast comes out and does an AQUEMINI sampler and then they end it with BUN B and JAY Z DOING BIG PIMPIN!!!! If you’re gonna put on a show for billions THIS IS THE ONLY SHOW.”

So there you have it, NFL. Migos are the trillest, and that’s what fans want. They want trill during the biggest game of the season.