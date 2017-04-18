Life is good for Migos right now, as the three-man group has taken the rap game by storm, and has drawn support from all types of celebrities and athletes.

That includes Mike Tyson, apparently.

Tyson once invited Migos to his home in Las Vegas, located just off the main strip. After vowing that they wouldn’t smoke weed around him, since he’s sober now, they entered his giant estate. While there, they were fascinated by Tyson’s pigeons, who randomly do somersaults in the air, and fly around as they please.

Here is an excerpt from the rest of the profile piece by Zach Baron, which was recently published on GQ.com.

Back inside, he shows them his trophy case. It’s in the corner of a big empty living room with giant ceilings, white leather couches, and a piano in the corner. On the mantel, above the fireplace, is a woodcut of Tyson punching another man. The Migos rummage around inside the trophy case and come away hoisting Mike’s belts.

Quavo regards the one he’s holding. “Who you knocked out for that one?”

“I don’t know,” Mike answers gently. “Just a guy.”

He shows Migos photos on his phone of cars he used to own. “That’s how we were living, baby.” He says he sold the cars a long time ago. College tuition, he says. It takes a toll. “I’m old greatness,” he says. “You’re new greatness.”

Mike’s 8-year-old daughter comes into the room. She sits down at the piano. She has curly hair, pink headphones, and pink sneakers. A silence falls as she begins to play—she later says the piece is Spanish; she can’t pronounce the name. Whatever it is, it’s beautiful. Mike and the Migos stand in a reverent semicircle, like four proud dads. “They’re all here watching you!” Mike says. She does not seem bothered by this fact. Minutes stretch on, night setting in above the house. Quavo and Takeoff and Offset look respectfully into the middle distance as she works her way through the piece. When she’s finished, Mike looks at her fondly. “That was very nice,” he says. The Migos enthusiastically agree. They take turns, kneeling to give Mike Tyson’s daughter a hug.

The two seemed to vibe well, and we could definitely see them hanging out and mixing it up again.