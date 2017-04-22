There’s no love lost when the division rival Twins and Tigers square off on the baseball diamond, and things got heated quickly during Saturday’s game.

It started in the fifth inning, when Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd threw behind Miguel Sano, for reasons which are unclear right now.

As soon as the pitch went behind Sano, though, it was on. The 260-pound slugger isn’t going to allow his opponents to take advantage of him, and will stand up for himself when called out. Sure enough, he did, and then some. Sano pointed at Boyd and prepared to charge the mound, but was held back by James McCann. Sano didn’t really appreciate that, so he punched the Tigers catcher in the face.

Benches cleared, and a shoving match ensued, but cooler heads eventually prevailed.

Nobody on the Tigers wanted any problems with Sano. McCann wasn't taking that helmet off for anything. pic.twitter.com/thVeLe2rWm — Eight Screens (@eightscreens) April 22, 2017

Boyd and Sano were ejected for their actions, and that was the end of that.