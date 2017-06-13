It’s always great when coaches fall victim to a champagne dousing out of nowhere, and Mike Brown was that particular staff member on the 2017 NBA Finals-winning squad.

Brown was talking to another Warriors player or staffer at one point during the locker-room celebration, and that’s when he got sprayed by a bottle of champagne out of nowhere.

Mike Brown was not expecting that champagne shower pic.twitter.com/Rk5CaaVoKW — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 13, 2017

It’s a damn shame that bottle was nearly empty before the Warriors’er began pouring it. Still, the former Warriors’ acting head coach never expected it, so well done on that front.

The execution was perfect, as was Brown’s reaction.