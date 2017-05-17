Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown was a bit late arriving to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night, but he had a perfectly good reason, and it really wasn’t his fault.

Brown drove to the arena like he usually does, but ended up getting stuck behind the Spurs’ team bus, which had a police escort. As he got closer to the arena, the police presence increased, and it was determined that Brown was a bit too close to the bus, and one particular cop told him he had to pull over.

But Brown didn’t listen to him, which wasn’t a very good idea.

The Warriors acting head coach tried to indicate that he was, indeed, the acting head coach, and that’s when more police officers began yelling at him to pull over. So eventually, he did just that, right near the arena, apparently. Brown told the funny story to the media.

Mike Brown got pulled over outside Oracle and Pop saw the whole thing! 😂 Full interview soon at https://t.co/lFaHXQzScT pic.twitter.com/Uyg1TwRt0f — LetsGoWarriors (@LetsGoWarriors) May 16, 2017

The funniest part about it all is that Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was watching the entire thing! He shared some thoughts about it after Tuesday’s game.

Obey the law, or else.