As head coach and president of basketball operations of the Atlanta Hawks, Mike Budenholzer has a say in what the team does at the NBA trade deadline.

So when Budenholzer says Paul Millsap is not getting traded, then he’s probably telling the truth.

“He’s not going anywhere,” Budenholzer told Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You can write that.”

Millsap was on the trade block earlier this season when it appeared that the Hawks were headed for a rebuild. But in the midst of a seven-game win streak last month, the Hawks informed teams that Millsap was no longer available.

Budenholzer informed Millsap that he would not be traded.

“Bud has been a man of his word,” Millsap said. “He has always shot it straight with me, always been honest with me. I take his word for what it is. It’s refreshing to know I’m not going anywhere and I’ll be on this team until the end of the year.”

There’s still a possibility that the Hawks could trade Millsap before the Feb. 23 deadline, but it sounds like they are keeping him unless they get an offer they can’t refuse.