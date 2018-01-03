Baker Mayfield and his girlfriend were spotted sitting courtside at Tuesday’s Grizzlies-Clippers game, as the Oklahoma quarterback was likely attempting to blow off some steam following the team’s loss in the Rose Bowl.

Mayfield was seen enjoying beers during the game, and he apparently mixed it up with players afterward.

Grizzlies veteran point guard Mike Conley posted a photo with Mayfield, who looked quite happy (the beers may have helped).

Great season bro. Keep doin your thing 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/kOUULd26Tz — Mike Conley (@mconley11) January 3, 2018

“Great season bro. Keep doin your thing” was the caption that accompanied the tweet.

Mayfield-Conley is an unlikely pairing, but the Grizzlies guard is apparently a fan of the Oklahoma quarterback’s game.