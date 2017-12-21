Mike Conley is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from bringing cheer to Grizzlies fans.

Conley came through with a great gesture on Thursday, hooking a fan of his up in the best way possible.

The female fan, Allison Schweizer, was seen crying tears of joy in this video posted by her mother, after being gifted a Grizzlies shirt that was autographed by Conley.

Conley saw the tweet and thanked Allison for her support, but that wasn’t all he did. The Grizzlies point guard personally invited her to be his guest at a future game.

How would you like to be my guest at a Grizz game @Sunshine5031 ?? Merry Christmas! https://t.co/aS1sXrbumz — Mike Conley (@mconley11) December 21, 2017

And, as you might imagine, Allison happily accepted Conley’s offer.

I WOULD LOVE TO — Allison Schweizer (@Sunshine5031) December 21, 2017

Props to Conley for helping to spread holiday cheer.