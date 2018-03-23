Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni has not forgotten about when Blake Griffin nearly ran him over roughly two months ago.

It happened when Griffin was a member of the Clippers, with the two teams nearly getting into an all-out brawl in the locker room after the game. Tensions were high throughout, especially in the fourth quarter, but pandemonium would’ve broken loose had D’Antoni not evaded Griffin during the game.

Griffin and D’Antoni exchanged pleasantries while the then-Clippers big man was running up the court, and neither appeared to be all that happy with the other. Then, as Griffin approached D’Antoni, he nearly ran right into him. The Rockets head coach was able to get out of the way, though.

Here's the play where Blake Griffin went right at D'Antoni on the way up the court, going out of bounds to bump him. D'Antoni complains about it immediately. pic.twitter.com/dwZeRJlxmv — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 16, 2018

The two met again on Thursday night, and D’Antoni managed to sneak in a joke after the Rockets emerged victorious in overtime.

#Rockets HC Mike D'Antoni asked about Blake Griffin tonight, "He didn't run over me. I was happy about that. I think we're making progress." – D'Antoni joked. #Clippers #NowPistons — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) March 23, 2018

It’s great to see that D’Antoni can still have a laugh about the heated altercation.