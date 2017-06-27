Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni was once employed by one of the most poorly-run organizations in all of sports, and he clearly hasn’t forgotten about it.

D’Antoni coached the Knicks from 2008-12, and took a lot of flak from fans, analysts and other media members for his tenure there. Although, given the current state of the team, it’s looking like that criticism was unwarranted, and that it should have been directed more toward the front office.

But for D’Antoni, it’s all in the past, as one door closed and a much better one opened.

D’Antoni was hired by the Rockets roughly one year ago, and compiled a 55-27 record in just his first season. That was enough to garner Coach of the Year award honors, which he gladly accepted on Monday night at the NBA Awards.

During his speech, D’Antoni managed to sneak in a shot at the Knicks as well.

“I never thought I would be in New York, and have to thank sportswriters for Coach of the Year” he joked.

"I never thought I would be in New York and have to thank sportswriters for coach of the year" pic.twitter.com/014QH2WTi3 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 27, 2017

Boom — roasted!