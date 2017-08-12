Quantcast
Mike Ditka believes Mitchell Trubisky has already won Bears starting job
The Mike Glennon Era may be over in Chicago before it even began.

With the Bears having signed Glennon to a three-year deal worth nearly $44 million in the offseason, all eyes were on both him and Mitchell Trubisky — who the team drafted a few months ago — in their first preseason game on Thursday night.

Ironically, it was Trubisky who looked like the seasoned veteran — slinging the ball all over the field and making many different throws — while Glennon looked terrible.

Glennon completed only two of eight passes for 20 yards, and also tossed an interception. Trubisky, on the other hand, went 18-for-25 for 166 yards, with a touchdown.

That performance alone was enough to sell former Bears great Mike Ditka on Trubisky being the starter, and he shared his thoughts with TMZ Sports.

“What I saw out of Trubisky for a rookie in his first game I thought was outstanding,” Ditka said. “I don’t know too many rookies, including Tom Brady, Fran Tarkenton or anybody else that’s ever had that kind of a start. Now, one game doesn’t make a career — I understand that — but the kid looked awfully good, he looked awfully composed, he threw the ball very accurately. I thought he made good decisions all the way through; avoided the rush at times.”

He continued:

“I don’t know what else you can ask of a quarterback. If he’s not your quarterback, you’ve got problems.” Ditka added. “It’s clear-cut. He should be your starter.”

You can’t blame Ditka for feeling like he does, but the Bears may want to give the guy they rewarded $19 million guaranteed a bit more time to showcase his stuff before they roll with the rookie.