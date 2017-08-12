The Mike Glennon Era may be over in Chicago before it even began.

With the Bears having signed Glennon to a three-year deal worth nearly $44 million in the offseason, all eyes were on both him and Mitchell Trubisky — who the team drafted a few months ago — in their first preseason game on Thursday night.

Ironically, it was Trubisky who looked like the seasoned veteran — slinging the ball all over the field and making many different throws — while Glennon looked terrible.

Glennon completed only two of eight passes for 20 yards, and also tossed an interception. Trubisky, on the other hand, went 18-for-25 for 166 yards, with a touchdown.

That performance alone was enough to sell former Bears great Mike Ditka on Trubisky being the starter, and he shared his thoughts with TMZ Sports.

“What I saw out of Trubisky for a rookie in his first game I thought was outstanding,” Ditka said. “I don’t know too many rookies, including Tom Brady, Fran Tarkenton or anybody else that’s ever had that kind of a start. Now, one game doesn’t make a career — I understand that — but the kid looked awfully good, he looked awfully composed, he threw the ball very accurately. I thought he made good decisions all the way through; avoided the rush at times.”

He continued:

“I don’t know what else you can ask of a quarterback. If he’s not your quarterback, you’ve got problems.” Ditka added. “It’s clear-cut. He should be your starter.”

You can’t blame Ditka for feeling like he does, but the Bears may want to give the guy they rewarded $19 million guaranteed a bit more time to showcase his stuff before they roll with the rookie.