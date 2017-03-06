Here is a sentence many thought they would never read—Mike Glennon is the most sought-after quarterback in the NFL right now.

With Kirk Cousins locked down and the rest of the free-agent market looking shrug worthy at best, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup is making the rounds as a major name.

Just look at this price tag, per Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson:

Multiple #NFL sources are pegging the free agent contract of #Bucs QB Mike Glennon as expected to land between $14-$15 million per season. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 6, 2017

Crazy right? Who would pay that?

Apparently the New York Jets. Or the Chicago Bears. And don’t forget the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine:

I’d definitely keep an eye on the 49ers as a possible destination for Bucs quarterback Mike Glennon. There’s interest there, dating back to last season. How would Glennon function in Kyle Shanahan’s system? Well, consider this: Glennon’s college quarterbacks coach Dana Bible also tutored Matt Ryan.

Never mind the fact Glennon is 27 years old and hasn’t started a game in two years. He lost his job and didn’t even play in 2015, yet the Buccaneers offered him a deal recently that would have made him the highest-paid backup in the league.

But Glennon declined and clearly he’s a mad genius for doing so—after watching Brock Osweiler fall on his face after signing a $72 million deal, why wouldn’t he try to test the market and sell himself as a starter?

Kudos to Glennon, and good luck to the team that ends up writing the check.