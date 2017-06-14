Mike Glennon won’t easily surrender his job as the Bears starting quarterback. At the same time, he says he’s going to help Mitchell Trubisky prepare for the job.

The Bears signed Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract before trading up to draft Trubisky with the No. 2 pick. Glennon is 5-13 as a starter since the Buccaneers drafted him in the third round in 2013. His career passer rating is 84.6. It seems only a matter of time until Trubisky becomes the starter.

“Mitch has done a great job,” Glennon told Pro Football Talk. “I’m going to help him out as much as I can, but at the same time my job is to get ready and win games for the Chicago Bears. Along the way I’m going to help him, I’m going to be a great teammate, but my mindset is to get myself ready as much as I can, and along the way if I can help him, that’s great.”

It’s not hard to imagine Glennon starting in Week 1 and handing the reins over to Trubisky later in the season when the rookie is ready. There are plenty of quarterbacks in the NFL who aren’t good enough to be starters but are good enough to be an extra set of eyes on the sideline for younger, more talented quarterbacks. The 27-year-old Glennon could have a long career in that role. If that turns out to be his job in Chicago, he’s being paid well for it.