Veteran quarterback Mike Glennon looks to be excited for a fresh start in Chicago, as he’ll be taking snaps under center for a young, talented Bears team.

He was invited to show off his arm at a Chicago sporting event on Friday — one that didn’t take place on the gridiron. Glennon threw out the first pitch before Friday’s Pirates-Cubs game at Wrigley Field, and did a pretty good job of it.

Here he is warming up on the mound.

Soon after, he was ready to throw out the first pitch, and did.

High and out of the strike zone but points for throwing from the rubber. pic.twitter.com/krLk7Z5Owi — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) April 14, 2017

Here’s what it looked like.

Bears QB Mike Glennon throws out the first pitch at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/SLjqCjUyiI — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 14, 2017

The pitch sailed a bit high, but he gets major points for throwing from on top of the mound.