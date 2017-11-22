Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach is known for providing some funny quotes in speaking to the media over the years, but the one he delivered on Tuesday is easily one of his best.

Leach was asked for advice on how to plan a wedding by a reporter, and the answer he was given was one of the most honest yet funny ones you could imagine. The reporter — who is set to get married just nine days after he first asked the question — likely knew that Leach would come through with one of his classic responses, but what he had to say somehow even exceeded expectations.

“The women lose their mind,” Leach said, in a video from Aaron Levine of Q13 FOX News. “Your fiancee’s gonna lose her mind. Your mother-in-law is gonna lose her mind. Your mom is gonna lose her mind. Several of your sisters and female relatives are gonna lose their mind, and they’re gonna barrage you with constant questions: ‘What should we wear?’ … And of course, my answer was, ‘I don’t care.’”

It’s rivalry week. #WSU is one win away from the @pac12 title game. But a reporter getting married in 9 days asked @Coach_Leach for wedding advice tonight, and Leach’s answer was incredible. I’m dying. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/alhOiWd9Tv — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 22, 2017

The best part about Leach’s comments is that he was dead serious in the manner he used to answer the question. Leach never even really cracked a smile during the entirety of his epic two-minute rant.

To his credit, Leach knows a thing or two about family life, as he’s currently married with four children. Soon-to-be-newlywed couples should take the time to heed his advice before tying the knot.