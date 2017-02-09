NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock said that he’d be “scared to death” to draft a quarterback in the top 10 this year.

If Mayock is right, perhaps it’s appropriate that Tom Brady became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls. It serves as a reminder that this is a good year to buy low on a quarterback in the draft the way the Patriots did with Brady in 2000.

The way Mayock sees it, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer all come with significant questions.

The Browns, 49ers and Bears have the top three picks in that order. Other quarterback-needy teams in the top 10 are the Jets at No. 6 and the Bills at No. 10. The Jaguars at No. 4 might be tempted to look for a Plan B if Blake Bortles doesn’t improve, and the Chargers at No. 7 might have to start thinking about a successor to Philip Rivers.

But if these teams listen to Mayock, they’ll use their top 10 picks on other needs and pluck a quarterback on Day 2 or Day 3 with little risk of setting the franchise back if the quarterback is a bust.

And for anyone who’s only started following football in the last four days, Brady was drafted 199th overall by the Patriots in 2000.