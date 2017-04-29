NFL teams got a bit creative when announcing draft picks on the final day of the big event in Philly this year, and NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock is not a fan of that — not at all.

The Texans had an astronaut announce a pick from outer space, and the Colts enlisted the services of a monkey from a zoo to do one of theirs.

Most fans and analysts thought that was a bit unorthodox, but didn’t really have a problem with it — Mayock did, however.

Not sure it’s as big of a deal as Mayock is making it.