Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy now has a playoff streak that only Tom Landry, Chuck Noll and Bill Belichick have matched.

According to Packers Director of Media Relations Jason Wahlers, McCarthy is just the fourth head coach in NFL history to take his team to the postseason for eight straight seasons.

McCarthy joins Landry, Noll and Belichick as the only coaches in NFL history to lead a single franchise to 8 or more consecutive postseasons — Jason Wahlers (@JTWahlers) January 2, 2017

The Packers—who beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to win the NFC North title—have made the playoffs every season over the last eight years, starting in 2009. Only eight teams in NFL history have a playoff streak of at least eight seasons.

Belichick’s Patriots are currently riding an eight-season streak of making the postseason. Landry’s Cowboys went to the playoffs nine straight years, while Noll’s Steelers made it eight straight.

Landry and Noll are both in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Belichick is a lock to make it to Canton once he retires.

McCarthy, who won Super Bowl XLV back in February of 2011, said making the postseason is just one step toward the bigger goal.

“We have bigger aspirations,” McCarthy said on Sunday night, via ESPN. “So this is the first step.”

The Packers won six straight games to finish 10-6. As the No. 4 seed in the NFC, Green Bay will host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.