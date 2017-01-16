Before the Packers know if Jordy Nelson will be available in the NFC championship game, they have to know if he’ll practice Wednesday.

“Can’t tell you if Jordy is going to practice Wednesday,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said via NFL.com. “He did all the work in the workout today, so that’s a good sign.”

The Packers upset the Cowboys 34-31 in an epic NFC divisional playoff game Sunday without Nelson, who suffered fractured ribs in the wild-card win over the Giants.

Nelson said on Sunday that he just wanted to get back to normal breathing, although it was unclear how far that had progressed as of Sunday.

Falcons receiver Julio Jones is nursing a toe injury, but seems more likely to play than Nelson.

If they both play, the NFC championship game between the Packers and Falcons will feature the player with the second-most receiving yards in the league (Jones) and the sixth-most (Nelson).