Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy isn’t ready to give up on running back Eddie Lacy.

Speaking at his end of the season press conference on Thursday, McCarthy said he wants Lacy—who is a free agent this offseason—back in Green Bay for next season.

McCarthy on Eddie Lacy: I'd love to see Eddie back. Something we're continuing to work through. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 26, 2017

McCarthy also admitted Lacy is still recovering from an ankle injury that cost him the final 11 games of the 2016 season, and no decision will be made on his future until Lacy’s surgically repaired ankle is healed.

A second-round pick of the Packers in 2013, Lacy produced 1,000-yard seasons in each of his first two NFL seasons. While weight and conditioning issues torpedoed his 2015 season, Lacy averaged 5.1 yards per carry and 72.0 rushing yards per game before he was lost to injury in 2016.

Given Lacy’s issues over the last two years and his on-going medical situation, it’s possible the Packers could get him back in Green Bay for cheap. An incentive-laden deal could work for both sides, especially if Lacy is open to rebuilding his value with a short contract to stay in Green Bay.