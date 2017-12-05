Steelers safety Mike Mitchell went off on a Twitter rant about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, and he did not mince words.
Mitchell criticized Goodell after it was announced that teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster was hit with a one-game suspension for his illegal blindside block on Vontaze Burfict in Monday’s game.
The Steelers safety began by comparing what Smith-Schuster did to Rob Gronkowski’s late hit on Tre’Davious White. Gronk, like Smith-Schuster, was also suspended for one game, for elbowing the Bills cornerback in the head, well after the play was over.
Mitchell then went on to say he’s teaming up with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has been leading the charge to pump the brakes on Goodell’s contract extension.
He didn’t stop there, either. Mitchell then elaborated on why he believes Gronk’s hit was worse than what Smith-Schuster and George Iloka — who was also suspended one game for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Antonio Brown — did on the field.
So there you have it, we need to do whatever it takes to #MakeFootballFootballAgain.