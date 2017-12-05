Steelers safety Mike Mitchell went off on a Twitter rant about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, and he did not mince words.

Mitchell criticized Goodell after it was announced that teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster was hit with a one-game suspension for his illegal blindside block on Vontaze Burfict in Monday’s game.

The Steelers safety began by comparing what Smith-Schuster did to Rob Gronkowski’s late hit on Tre’Davious White. Gronk, like Smith-Schuster, was also suspended for one game, for elbowing the Bills cornerback in the head, well after the play was over.

So now your suspended for helmet to helmet… @nfl is a joke — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) December 5, 2017

So gronk elbow drops a guy off the top rope like Dusty Rhodes and gets same suspension as a guy getting a penalty making a football play. Okay cool @NFL @espn @ESPNNFL can’t wait to see what you come up with next. — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) December 5, 2017

Mitchell then went on to say he’s teaming up with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has been leading the charge to pump the brakes on Goodell’s contract extension.

I’m teaming with Jerry jones Roger has to go! #MakeFootballFootballAgain — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) December 5, 2017

I started a new hashtag let’s make it viral. #MakeFootballFootballAgain — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) December 5, 2017

He didn’t stop there, either. Mitchell then elaborated on why he believes Gronk’s hit was worse than what Smith-Schuster and George Iloka — who was also suspended one game for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Antonio Brown — did on the field.

Listen. I never said 87 was dirty. I never mentioned his character I’ve only met him once and too be honest he seemed like a real chill guy. What I’m referring to is the actual incident. Look at the plays…. — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) December 5, 2017

19/43 were making a football plays in football games during the PLAY more specifically before the whistle.87s play was a downed man post whistle. I get the league having player safety that’s fine but don’t tell me those are the same offense. — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) December 5, 2017

It’s not the same offense therefore the punishment shouldn’t be the same. 19/43 should lose some cash but not their whole game check. — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) December 5, 2017

So there you have it, we need to do whatever it takes to #MakeFootballFootballAgain.