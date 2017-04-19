Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey was one of the first to go public and acknowledge the death of Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL player and convicted murderer who died Wednesday morning in an apparent suicide.

Pouncey and Hernandez knew each other in college, so the center having heartfelt words for a former friend makes sense.

Here’s the Instagram post:

To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other's side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy! ❤️🙏🏽 A post shared by Mike Pouncey (@mikepouncey) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

This is noteworthy because it’s one of the few positive messages posted about Hernandez in the wake of his death. Most in the public light chose to feel remorse for his family, but shied away from outright supporting a guy spending life in prison without parole.

Alas, Pounce is grieving as well, though one has to imagine he’ll receive some backlash for going public.

As we noted recently, Hernandez was acquitted of a double murder charge.