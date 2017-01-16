Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t a big fan of the Patriots, it seems.

Tomlin was caught on video calling the Patriots “a–holes” after the team beat the Chiefs 18-16 in Sunday night’s divisional playoff game. It happened when the team was in the locker room, in high spirits after the big win.

Antonio Brown then began broadcasting on Facebook Live, and seemed excited about how many viewers were watching. It began at around 16K, then climbed up to 40K. But instead of stopping there, Brown kept rolling, and Tomlin probably wasn’t aware of that. The live feed showed the dancing, a postgame prayer and some reflecting, and then it picked up something interesting: Tomlin giving a speech.

The fact that he was reflecting on the game and what the team has to do going forward wasn’t what went viral, but what he said in the locker room was. Tomlin talked about how the league gave the Patriots extra time to rest and prepare for next Sunday’s game, which was true. He also said some other things:

“Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparation. We spotted those a–holes a day-and-a-half. They played yesterday, our game got moved to tonight. We’re gonna touch down at four o’clock in the f—ing morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that a–. But you ain’t gotta tell them we’re coming.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Patriots: "We spotted those assholes a day and a half…so be it. We'll be ready for their ass." pic.twitter.com/MB4kLwVgIz — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) January 16, 2017

Tomlin isn’t saying anything that hasn’t been said before. The Patriots are a smug, arrogant bunch, and have been during much of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. But they’ve won a lot, having reached the AFC Championship game six consecutive times, and they’ve earned the right to be cocky.

Brown, however, will probably be hearing it for conducting a live stream in the locker room, which Tomlin likely was not aware of.